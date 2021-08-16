Lights FC to host “Paws on the Pitch” Saturday at Cashman Field

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s time to bring the puppies out to Cashman Field on Saturday. The Las Vegas Lights FC take on Oakland Roots SC in a 7:00 p.m. start and before the match fans will be able to take their dogs out on the field and enjoy the good times.

The Las Vegas Lights continue their push to make the USL playoffs in 2021. They are 5-10-2 right now, but still have a shot at post-season. Only Oakland has a worse record than Las Vegas at 2-8-4.

There is no question though, who leads the league in fan friendly (and dog friendly) promotions.