Lights FC sign 11 year MLS veteran Quincy Amarikwa

September 1, 2020 (Las Vegas, NV) — Lights FC Head Coach Frank Yallop and Major League Soccer veteran Quincy Amarikwa have a long (and successful) history together. In 2008, when Yallop served as Head Coach of MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes, Yallop selected Amarikwa in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft where he would go on to start his eleven year long career in Major League Soccer.



Yallop & Amarikwa would reunite again in 2013 when Yallop was Head Coach for MLS’ Chicago Fire where he would go on to play three seasons with the Fire appearing in 60+ matches and launching his popular web series #QuincyTime. This player & coach bond is now reuniting again at the Las Vegas Lights FC — and both couldn’t be more excited about it.



“Quincy is an established MLS player — but he’s an even better person,” said Yallop. “I am excited to have him join us for the remainder of the season to provide not just depth to our roster, but there are very few players better to learn from as Quincy has experienced so much in his career to date.”



Amarikwa, originally from Bakersfield, California and 2019 UC Davis Hall Of Famer has also played for Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC, Montreal Impact and most recently last season with D.C. United where he appeared in over 20 matches and served as back up to Wayne Rooney. Further, he won MLS Cup in 2010 as part of the Colorado Rapids organization.



In recent years, while still playing in Major League Soccer, Amarikwa also founded Perfect Soccer which originally focused on publishing books focused on the mental side of the game and has recently evolved into a web based platform helping soccer players, parents and coaches. The company is also a strong supporter of (and collaborator with) Black Players for Change, an organization of over 100+ MLS players which Quincy is Co-Founder and Director of Negotiations & Strategic Partnerships. (More information may be found at www.PerfectSoccerSkills.com/BlackPlayersForChange.)



LIGHTS FC RETURNS HOME TOMORROW NIGHT: Lights FC returns home to Cashman Field tomorrow night against San Diego Loyal (kickoff 7:30p, live on ESPN+). The match-up is a key game in the race for the playoffs for both clubs and will feature the third and final meeting this season between the two clubs.



ROBINSON LOANED TO COLORADO SPRINGS FC: Lights FC also announced today that defender Gabe Robinson has been loaned for the remainder of the 2020 USL Championship regular season to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.



ABOUT QUINCY AMARIKWA: Quincy was born the eldest and only son of four to father Charles Amarikwa from Owerri, Nigerian and mother Veronica Amarikwa from Superior, Montana. He learned his work ethic and self-reliance early on from his parents and has applied that not only to his soccer career but to every aspect of his life.

