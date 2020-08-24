Lights FC play on national TV Tuesday

First-Ever Appearance on ESPN Deportes Television

August 20, 2020 (Las Vegas, NV) — Lights FC aims to continue its stellar play at Cashman Field after earning four points in the last week, including a dramatic finish on Saturday night that featured the equivalent of a “last second hail mary touchdown” on the last play of the match for Lights FC to earn a hard-fought draw against reigning USL Western Conference regular-season champions and current Group B leaders Phoenix Rising FC. This after the Club’s first multi-goal margin of victory last Wednesday in a commanding home victory over Tacoma Defiance. Now, with just over one-third of this shortened season in the books, Lights FC looks to continue its momentum when it hosts Orange County SC tomorrow night (7 pm PT kick-off).



Tomorrow’s match will air live on national television in Spanish-language via ESPN Deportes, Lights FC’s first-ever appearance on the channel. The match will also live in English-language via ESPN+. In addition, the match will be re-aired locally on YurView Las Vegas television station.



Orange County SC comes to Cashman Field fielding its strongest team in recent years. While it currently sits in Group B second place, they have played three fewer matches so far this season than first-place Phoenix. In fact, Orange County was ranked number one in last week’s USLChampionship.com “Power Rankings.” This will be the second meeting this season between the two teams after Lights FC lost 1-0 on the road in Irvine, California, two weeks ago.



Due to COVID-19 related health & safety protocols implemented by the State of Nevada, tomorrow’s match will be played “closed-door” with no fans in attendance.



