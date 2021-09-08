Lights FC hosting “Vegas Loves Oakland Sports Teams” night at Cashman Field

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In the world of unique minor league sports promotions, this has to be near the top. You usually don’t tell you opponent how much you love them but tonight the Lights FC is hosting “Vegas Loves Oakland Sports Teams” night at Cashman Field. The Lights are playing the Oakland Roots who are partially owned by former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Fans who show up wearing a Raiders or Oakland A’s jersey will be given a free ticket to the rare mid-week matchup. The match begins at 7:00 p.m.