Lights FC fall at Austin, TX

(AUSTIN, TX) – The Las Vegas Lights Football Club played at Austin, Texas over the weekend and lost 4-1 to the Bold. Brazilian star Kleber scored a hat-trick in the match.

The only goal by the Lights was scored by Panzani Sousa and it tied the match in the 23rd minute.

The Lights are on the road September 28th at Colorado Springs and their next match in Las Vegas is Oct. 5th against San Antonio. That will be Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Cashman Field.

1-0, Austin – Kléber – 21st minute

1-1, Las Vegas – Panzani Sousa – 23rd minute

2-1, Austin – Kléber – 31st minute

3-1, Austin – André Lima – 51st minute

4-1, Austin – Kléber – 90+1 (added time)