Lights FC bringing out camels in rare Wednesday (hump day) game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There aren’t many pro soccer games in Las Vegas on a Wednesday. Perhaps never. The Lights FC is taking full advantage and bringing two live camels on to the field to celebrate Hump Day. The Lights FC will be taking on Sacramento with a 7:30 p.m. start at Cashman Field.

The camels will be attending the match & participating in pre-game on-field ceremonies (including player introductions & starting 11 player photo). Fans welcome to meet the camels & feed them carrots during pre-match tailgate starting at 5:30pm. The picture above supplied by the Lights FC is not to scale. The camels at the game are expected to be much smaller.

Lights FC currently in Pacific Division playoff race in 4th place (top 4 clubs qualify).

Lights FC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo named a 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee last month.