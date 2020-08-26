Lights FC beat Orange County SC 3-1 on National TV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Lights FC scored one of their biggest wins Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Orange County SC on ESPN Deportes. Here is a game summary:
0-1 (OC): Aodhan Quinn (’12)
1-1 (LV): Ramon Martin Del Campo (’18)
2-1 (LV): Blake Frischknecht (’84) – BLAKE IS A LAS VEGAS NATIVE AND IS PLAYING HIS ROOKIE SEASON AS A PRO SOCCER PLAYER
3-1 (LV): Junior Sandoval (’90+2)
On Saturday Lights FC will play on the road against L.A. Galaxy II, the next home game for Las Vegas will be on Wednesday, September 2 against San Diego Loyal SC.