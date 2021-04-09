Lights FC announces 2021 schedule; home opener Saturday June 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Lights Football Club is looking forward to getting back out on the field and back to action in 2021. After losing most of the 2020 season due to fears over coronavirus, the team announced it schedule for the upcoming season on Friday.

The Lights will play their first four games on the road beginning Wednesday May 5 at the L.A. Galaxy . The first home game is Saturday June 5 against the Tacoma Defiance. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start at Cashman Field. The final regular season game will be played Saturday October 30 at Cashman Field against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Fans will be allowed at the games, but the percentage has not been announced.

Season tickets for the Lights 16 home games start at $200.00

To see full schedule CLICK HERE

For season ticket information CLICK HERE