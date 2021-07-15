Lights fall to Sacramento 2-1 in front of Cashman crowd and two camels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Lights FC played a rare Wednesday game at Cashman Field. They lost to Sacramento 2-1, but some might say the two camels (named Moses and Abraham) on site turned the match into an event. The struggling Republic strike first with two goals in the first half, both by their forward, Tucker Bone.

The Lights continued to press hard to find a late equalizer, but the stingy defense of the Republic was just enough to hold them off, with the game-ending two to one in Sacramento’s favor.