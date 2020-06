Eric Wynalda (USA) in action during a first round match of the 1994 FIFA World Cup against Romania. Romania won 1-0. (Photo by Christian Liewig/TempSport/Corbis via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Eric Wynalda and the Lights went into this soccer season with tons of hope and promise. First, coronavirus fears put the season on hold, now, the Lights have let their head coach go.

The Lights played one game this season, a 1-1 draw against San Diego before the league was shut down. Overall, Wynalda was 11-15-9 with the Lights. The United Soccer League hopes to return to play July 11. No replacement for Wynalda has been named.