Lights FC kick off 2019 USL Championship season on March 9

After a successful preseason, new team manager Eric Wynalda is ready to lead Lights FC into regular season action with Las Vegas facing USL Championship newcomer Austin Bold FC on March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

“Last year it was a show, but this year it’s going to be a WINNING show”, stated midfielder Matt Thomas, who scored the first regular season goal in team history only 70 seconds into Lights FC’s 2018 debut against Fresno FC in which Las Vegas won 3-2 on the road back in March 2018.

Las Vegas finished preseason action with an undefeated record of 7 wins and a draw in their 8 matches, elevating the belief that 2019 will be a different story on the field compared to what happened in Lights FC’s inaugural campaign. “The way we played in the preseason gives everyone a bunch of confidence, both individually and as a team. We can do something special together, being undefeated in the preseason against high-quality teams gives us a good amount of confidence coming in into the season”, said Thomas.

That confidence is being felt all throughout the team and front office, including Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook who is putting his money where his mouth is by guaranteeing that Las Vegas will defeat Austin Bold FC on Opening Night. If Las Vegas doesn’t win (i.e. a draw or a loss), then every fan in attendance will get a free ticket to the next home match on March 30 against Real Monarchs SLC. “We’re taking this action to make sure our fans know our level of confidence. We are not the same Lights FC from the 2018 season. I hope this helps get the attention of all sports fans in Las Vegas. We plan on big things this season – come join us as we start the ride to become 2019 USL Cup Champions!”, said Lashbrook.

The preseason success has put a spotlight on Lights FC, which they embrace as every time they take the field there’s only one objective: WINNING.