Lawyer for Patriots’ Antonio Brown responds to sexual assault allegations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The attorney representing Patriots receiver Antonio Brown released a lengthy statement regarding the sexual assault allegations against his client. Brown is accused ,in a federal lawsuit, of sexually assaulting his former trainer.

Britney Taylor claims the NFL star raped her on three different occasions, twice in June 2017 and again in May 2018. Brown has denied the allegations and his attorney, Darren Heitner, released a statement that Brown had a consensual relationship with Taylor. The statement characterizes the suit as being financially motivated.

Heitner wrote:

Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million dollars in the accuser’s business project. Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so called “investment” was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother. Darren Heitner

According to the statement, Brown refused to make the investment and Taylor supposedly cut of communications with him. However, in 2018 she offered to be his trainer and the two entered into a consensual personal relationship and any sexual interaction was “entirely consensual.”

The federal lawsuit was filed one day after Brown became a Patriot after he requested a release from the Oakland Raiders.