Lawsuit claims former Raiders player Antonio Brown raped trainer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Raiders player Antonio Brown is being sued and accused of raping his former trainer. In the civil complaint, the woman, identified as Britney Taylor, claims the NFL star sexually assaulted and raped her on three separate occasions.

Hired by Brown as a personal trainer, Taylor claims the first incident happened in June 2017 during a training session. The lawsuit says Brown exposed himself and kissed her without her permission.

The lawsuit filed in a Florida federal court also talked about an incident when Brown allegedly masturbated behind her and ejaculated on her back without her permission.

And on May 20, 2018, the woman said, “Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

The complaint also says the victim has text messages to prove these things happened.

Brown, who was just released from his contract with the Oakland Raiders and picked up by the New England Patriots, has yet to respond to the woman’s claims or the lawsuit.