LAS VEGAS — The Raiders had no video or scouting reports this week to prepare for Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Until Monday, he was an ESPN analyst.

The unorthodox move by the Colts to hire Saturday after firing Frank Reich has forced the Raiders — already down two key weapons with tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow going on injured reserve Thursday — to head into Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium (1:05 p.m., KLAS, Channel 8) largely in the dark.

Sam Ehlinger is expected to start at quarterback against the Raiders. New coach Jeff Saturday picked Ehlinger over Matt Ryan, the longtime standout with the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

“I would assume that they’re going to let the coaches that have been there to coach,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “And the scheme isn’t going to dramatically change on offense, defense or in the kicking game. And we talked (Wednesday) morning, they’re going to be ready to go because Jeff will have them ready to go.”

One of the coaches on the Colts’ staff is defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who served in the same role in Las Vegas last year, so there is some familiarity. But it works both ways because Bradley has insight on how to defend the Raiders’ offense, though he noted the system and some of the personnel has changed.

No matter who’s in charge, both teams find themselves in similar positions.

The Raiders are 2-6 and in last in the AFC West, a far cry from the team that made the playoffs last season.

Indianapolis is in second in the AFC South, but the Colts are 3-5-1 and have lost three consecutive games, prompting a slew of changes. In addition to firing Reich, the club dismissed offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and traded running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo.

Though the moves smack of desperation, there is still half a season to play.

“No one thinks we can do anything,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said. “It’s a head coach who hadn’t been here previous to that. New offensive coordinator, all the cards stacked against you right, but we know what we have in the locker room and go out there and prove to each other that no one’s quitting on this team.”

As second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger makes his third career start for the Colts, he’ll hear a new voice on his helmet radio: Parks Frazier.

Saturday announced Wednesday he gave Frazier the offensive coordinator job because it would cause the least amount of upheaval and Frazier has been around longer than the other offensive coaches. Ehlinger, though, doesn’t see it as a big deal.

“For me, I think it comes down to having a process at the line of scrimmage,” Ehlinger said. “Eliminating emotion, elimination of anything that doesn’t help me get the play, call the play and execute the play at a high level. That’s just what I have to focus on.”

McDaniels calls the plays for the Raiders, and that is more than fine with quarterback Derek Carr.

“When the head coach is calling them … there’s only one voice,” Carr said. “When someone else is calling them, you’ve got two voices, and you hope in your organization that the voices align right: ‘Hey, it’s this situation. I want the ball to do this. Or I’m looking for this, or I want this to happen.’ And when those voices are in sync, those are usually good things.

“So when the head coach is calling the plays it’s easier for me, because whatever he’s saying, there’s no getting in trouble because he’s the boss.”

Carr is used to working under that system since previous coach Jon Gruden also called the plays. When Gruden was fired in midseason, interim coach Rich Bisaccia, however, turned play-calling over offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

