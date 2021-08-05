WATCH: Raiders pushing hard at early morning training camp

HENDERSON (KLAS) – The Raiders get up and at it, bright and early. Camp starts at 7:30 a.m. to beat the Vegas heat which means the players have to arrive much earlier to be ready to go by that time. Oh, and it’s still around 90 degrees outside at that time.

What effect the early morning workouts might have on the Raiders in 2021 remains to be seen, but the early workouts in the heat have to help keep the players in great shape.

The Raiders open their preseason Saturday August 14 against the Seahawks and their regular season opener is Monday Night Football September 13 against the Ravens. Both games are at Allegiant Stadium.