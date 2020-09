LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Fullback Alec Ingold #45 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with running back Josh Jacobs #28 and tight end Foster Moreau #87 after a 3-yard touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following their big win during the first home game in Las Vegas, Raiders players are turning their attention to the community.

On Tuesday, players will promote reading and literacy by reading to 2nd grade students at Nate Mack Elementary School.

Players will each read a short story to the classroom of students via Google Meet.

The virtual reading drop-in will be followed by a Q&A with the 2nd grade students.