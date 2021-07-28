WATCH: Raiders open 2021 Training Camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders 2021 season has officially begun. Training camp opened in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday bright and early in the morning (7:30am to be exact, gotta beat the heat!). The Raiders are counting on a revamped defense with new coordinator Gus Bradley leading the way. The Raiders defense gave up 30 points per game last season.

The Raiders open their 2021 season Saturday August 14 with a preseason game home against the Seattle Seahawks. Their first regular season game is a Monday Night Football affair in Allegiant Stadium September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.