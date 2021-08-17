WATCH: Raiders mask directive does not apply to athletes; tracking the unvaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders are supporting Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate by choosing to make those who attend games get vaccinated or where a mask.

Raiders owner Mark Davis and interim team president Dan Ventrelle addressed the media Tuesday. Sports Reporter Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow asked the team officials if players are under the same requirement as fans, given that this is an “Emergency Directive” from the governor. Also asked was the question of how fans would be tracked if they entered the stadium unvaccinated and then removed their mask.