LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After taking Monday off, the Las Vegas Raiders were back at it early Tuesday morning in Henderson as Training Camp 2021 continues.

The NFL preseason gets into full swing this weekend with all 32 teams in action. The Raiders play on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a 7:00 p.m. start. This will be the first Raiders game in Allegiant Stadium with fans.