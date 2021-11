LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson has joined the Las Vegas Raiders. He seems happy with his new home and the Raiders are pleased with him to join the team.

The Raiders had an open spot at wide receiver on their roster when Henry Ruggs was released after causing a car accident that left 23 year old Las Vegas Tina Tintor dead. Ruggs was charged Wednesday in the case.

The Raiders play on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.