WATCH: Bengals coach Zac Taylor loves playing craps in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NFL coaches do numerous news conferences with the media on game week. This week is no different. The Cincinnati Bengals are making the trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. During his news conference Wednesday if he had ever been to Las Vegas and he went on for about a minute on his love for dice and playing craps in Las Vegas. Taylor adds that this upcoming trip will be all business for himself and the Bengals.

The Raiders and Bengals have identical 5-4 records. The Raiders will hope to snap a two-game losing skid on Sunday. The game is a 1:00 p.m. start and will be broadcast on 8NewsNow (CBS)