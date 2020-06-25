VIDEO: Time lapse of Allegiant Stadium construction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders released time lapse video of Allegiant Stadium construction this week. The stadium will be home to the NFL franchise and is scheduled to be completed the end of July.

The Raiders are set to play their first game in the $2 billion stadium Thursday August 27, a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform in the stadium August 22.

Allegiant Stadium was paid for with a mix of public and private funds. $750 million will eventually be paid with an increase in hotel room taxes in Clark County.