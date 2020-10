LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders had last Sunday off because of a bye week, but they fans are still celebrating the win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday October 11. Raiders were 13 point underdogs and pulled off a stunning 42-30 upset. Watch the video above supplied by the Raiders to hear the “Sounds of The Game.”

This Sunday the Raiders take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night Football.