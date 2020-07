Henderson (KLAS) – Camp has begun for the Las Vegas Raiders, but it has a much different feel this year. Players arriving at the Raiders Facility/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson must first pass two Covid-19 tests before entering.

The Raiders released this video of rookies arriving to camp last week. Veterans are arriving this week and the team hopes to begin workouts by the weekend.

The practice facility has indoor football fields to go with the three fields outside.