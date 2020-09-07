VIDEO: Raiders battle to fight Covid-19

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – The Raiders are battling a new opponent this season, Covid-19. 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis reports from the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on how players are dealing with the virus. Devontas Booker, Raiders running back and wide receiver Rico Gafford talk to the media via Zoom video conference about the changes that have been made because of health restrictions this season.

The Raiders begin their 2020 season at Carolina Sunday and play their first home game Monday September 21 against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL season begins Thursday with the Houston Texans playing at the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.