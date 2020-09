LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders pulled off a 34-30 win in their first ever game as the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers. Defensive lineman Maxx Crosby was mic’d up for the game and the Raiders have released the video.

Next up for the Raiders they play the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Allegiant Stadium. This will be the first event ever at the $2 billion facility. The Raiders are listed as 5 and a half point underdogs to the Saints.