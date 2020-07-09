VIDEO: Latest look inside Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Allegiant Stadium is set to be completed the end of this month. The Raiders released new video of the inside of the stadium. The video shows the massive TV screens that will be spread around the stadium. It also shows the artificial turf with the Raiders logo. That turf will serve as a back-up in case something goes wrong with the natural grass surface that will be kept outside the stadium, then rolled insider on game day.

Allegiant Stadium has a Garth Brooks concert set for August 22, and the Raiders hope to play their first game in the stadium on August 27, a pre-season game against the Arizona Cardinals.