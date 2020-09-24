VIDEO: Josh Jacobs is mic’d up for Raiders win over Saints

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is quickly being recognized as one of the best in the NFL. Two games into this season and Jacobs already has 181 yards and 3 touchdowns and has helped lead the Raiders to a 2-0 record.

Jacobs wore a mic during the Raiders 34-24 win over the Saints on Monday night, the first game in Allegiant Stadium. You can watch the video here, courtesy the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next up, the Raiders play at New England Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT. The game will be seen on 8 News Now and will also be the national broadcast for CBS.