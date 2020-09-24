VIDEO: Derek Carr talks to the media about game against Patriots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The undefeated Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) take on the New England Patriots (1-1) on Sunday morning, 10 a.m. PDT. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talked to the media today via Zoom conference call.

Carr had one of his best games as a pro on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. Carr three for 282 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. Through two games, Carr has thrown for 521 yards and four touchdowns while completing 73.5 percent of his passes. The Raiders have gotten a great start from their top quarterback.