VIDEO: Allegiant Stadium Special

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Allegiant Stadium is set to be completed July 31, 2020. The 8NewsNow sports team of Chris Maathuis, Jon Tritch, Kevaney Martin and Ron Futrell take an inside look at the new stadium being built on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Allegiant Stadium will be home to the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV and will host numerous concerts and events. The stadium cost $2 billion dollars and will seat 65,000 for football.

This half-hour special looks at the construction of the arena, the visit by the NFL commissioner and the role Allegiant Airlines played in the sponsorship of the stadium. Former NFL star Randall Cunningham is also featured in this special along with former Raider runningback Marcus Allen.