‘Two legacies, one future’: An exclusive interview with Raiders legend Fred Biletnikoff and his son

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Two legacies, one future,” is the theme of the Raiders’ inaugural season in Las Vegas.

8 Sports Now scored an exclusive with not only one of the greatest Raiders of all-time in Fred Biletnikoff, whose hands helped build the franchise, but we also spoke with his son, Fred Biletnikoff Jr., who is the athletic director at Henderson International School and the head football coach at Coronado High School.

All Fred Biletnikoff does is win. In his 14 years with the Raiders, he never had a losing season, in part, because he simply never wanted to let his teammates down.

Fred Biletnikoff Jr. grew up on the Raiders sideline, with former head coach John Madden in his ear — even standing right by his father’s side post game in the locker room as he was interviewed by reporters, listening and learning, with a shared love for the game.

You can catch the full conversation with Freddie B and Freddie Jr. Sunday morning at 8.