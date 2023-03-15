Tight end Darren Waller moves from the Raiders to the New York Giants. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The New York Giants welcomed new tight end Darren Waller on Wednesday, and the ex-Raiders standout showed no bitterness in the trade that sent him from Las Vegas to the Big Apple.

Waller praised both the city and the Raiders in an interview posted on Twitter, saying he was just grateful for his time in the city and the NFL team.

“Getting a clean start, a clean slate with the Raiders was amazing for me,” said Waller, who fought substance abuse after being drafted out of Georgia Tech by Baltimore in the sixth round in the 2015 draft.

He played 16 games in two seasons with the Ravens, including 2016 when he was suspended four games, and then sat out the 2017 season because of drug problems.

After being waived by Baltimore, the Raiders signed him and he was selected All-Pro in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl the following season. In 2020, he had a franchise-record 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

“It was a great place for me and will continue to be home for me and my wife,” said Waller, who wed Kelsey Plum of the WNBA champion Aces earlier this month. “Just grateful as I just focus on that as I move forward.”

Waller, 30, is expected to be a primary target for quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year $160 million deal with the Giants. Saquon Barkley, who ran for 1,312 yards and 10 TDs last season, also gives Jones and the offense a chance for some balance.

Waller, whose Darren Waller Foundation helps youths avoid and overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol, used the word grateful several times in speaking about the Las Vegas. The nonprofit was established in Las Vegas in 2020.

“Grateful,” he said. “Just grateful. I want to focus on that.”

Plum, however, got a parting shot, also on Twitter. Former NFL player Robert Griffin III criticized Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for being “NOT a romantic” because the trade was made 10 days after their wedding.

Plum, responding to Griffin’s tweet, wrote: “Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol.”