LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three Las Vegas Raiders will be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2022. Punter A.J. Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Denzel Perryman have been named to the team. The full team will be announced Wednesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. PST on the NFL Network.

The NFL Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium for the first time. The game is Sunday Feb 6, 12:00 noon PST kickoff. CLICK HERE for ticket information.