The Raider Image store now open in Miracle Mile Shops, Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (June 25, 2020) – The Raider Image, home for game day gear, is now open inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Serving as the official team store of the Las Vegas Raiders, The Raider Image at Miracle Mile Shops provides football fans with a wide selection of authentic merchandise including jerseys, headwear, accessories and apparel for men, women, and children. All stores, as well as the online store, are owned and operated by the Raiders out of the team’s headquarters in Henderson, Nev.

Miracle Mile Shops is temporarily open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week. For information regarding Miracle Mile Shops health and safety protocol, as well as a full list of open stores and restaurants, visit miraclemileshopslv.com.