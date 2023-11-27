LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NFL safety Roderic Teamer is no longer a Las Vegas Raider, officials from the team said Monday.

Teamer, arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, was waived from the Raiders Monday.

In a Monday news conference, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced that Teamer and the organization had “parted ways.”

“The ultimate respect for [Roderic] Teamer as a person, got to know him well,” said Pierce in the news conference. “I had a lot of good conversations with him. I wish him the best, sometimes it’s wrong timing, bad timing, and this is one of those cases.”

Pierce went on to say that Teamer’s situation is one that all of the players can learn from.

“Whatever you do on and off the field affects the decision that’s going to be made in this building, and we’re going to do the best to protect the brand, the shield and the Raiders organization,” said Pierce.

According to Clark County Detention Center records, Teamer was facing charges of DUI and a basic speeding violation for going 21-30 mph over the posted limit. He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

The Raiders organization released an initial statement Sunday, a day before Teamer was waived, saying, “The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night. The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Teamer was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 18. In his three years with the Raiders, Teamer played in 33 games and started five. He had 42 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, and two tackles for a loss in his time in Las Vegas. The Raiders safety was ejected from a Thanksgiving 2021 game after a fight broke out between him and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, then playing for the Dallas Cowboys.