Take a 3D virtual tour of Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for a fun, socially distant activity to do this weekend? Check out a new immersive 3D virtual tour of Allegiant Stadium.
The tour is live on the Homie app. Homie is the ‘Official Real Estate Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.’ All Raiders fans or any football stadium enthusiasts have to do is download the free Homie app, search Vegas and it’s the first listing. It is also available online, here.
According to Homie, the 3D tour gives fans the unique ability to explore all the state-of-the-art the stadium has to offer – from the retractable field tray and stadium seating to the Raider Image store, concourses, and clubs – all from their phone, tablet, or computer.
- The 3D tour also offers users a behind-the-scenes view of areas not usually accessible to the public, like the post-game press conference room, kitchens, press box, and turf storage space.
- Created with high-definition 3D video technology and drone footage, users can easily control their 3D virtual tour to view the stadium as if they were there in person.
- Additional features include a measurement tool – a fun way to see just how close a seat is to the field or to the nearest food vendor – and a floor plan that shows where everything is located.
- The tour even can be viewed in virtual reality with compatible headsets and controllers.