Take a 3D virtual tour of Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for a fun, socially distant activity to do this weekend? Check out a new immersive 3D virtual tour of Allegiant Stadium.

The tour is live on the Homie app. Homie is the ‘Official Real Estate Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.’ All Raiders fans or any football stadium enthusiasts have to do is download the free Homie app, search Vegas and it’s the first listing. It is also available online, here.

According to Homie, the 3D tour gives fans the unique ability to explore all the state-of-the-art the stadium has to offer – from the retractable field tray and stadium seating to the Raider Image store, concourses, and clubs – all from their phone, tablet, or computer.