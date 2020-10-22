List of complaining NFL fans: See where Raiders fans are ranked

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to football, the one thing that most NFL fans will agree on is that there is nothing worst than a poor sport.

MI Bets recently surveyed 5,100 fans across the country to determine which NFL players, coaches, and fanbases showed this behavior by complaining the most. And unfortunately, the Raider Nation made the list.

Here’s what they found:

The top NFL fanbases who complain the most: 1. Dallas Cowboys 2. New England Patriots 3. Buffalo Bills 4. Chicago Bears 5. Philadelphia Eagles.

The Las Vegas Raiders fanbase ranked #19, with Raider fans most often using a victim mentality when complaining.

Fans ranked Derek Carr in the bottom 10 of QBs, who complain the most at #24.

Fans ranked Jon Gruden 9th among coaches who complain the most.

What drives NFL fans craziest about opposing fanbases? Most often, using a victim mentality, complaining on social media, and bad officiating.

The good news is that Raiders fans did not make the top 5, so they’re not the worst!

