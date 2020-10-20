Sunday Night Football Grill rolls into Las Vegas

We’re coming to Las Vegas for week 7!

In an ever-changing 2020 NFL season, NBC Sports revamped its fan bus to bring its #1 primetime TV show, Sunday Night Football, and the gameday excitement to its host cities as a thank you to local communities and essential workers through its mobile concession stand experience, the SNF Grill.

The SNF Grill rolls into Las Vegas visiting the San Martin Oncology Clinic and the Clark County Fire Department, Station 18 ahead of the Raiders hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.

Wednesday, October 21st

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: San Martin Oncology Clinic – 8252 W Arby Ave

Thursday, October 22nd

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Clark County Fire Department, Station 18 – 575 E Flamingo Rd 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: 5-8p: Animal Hospital *TBD

“With this unusual season underway, we’re pleased to show our appreciation to the first responders and frontline workers who help keep our local communities safe, with a special taste of the gameday experience featuring classic stadium fare.” – Lyndsay Signor, VP Consumer Engagement NBC

