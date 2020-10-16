Stadium Authority OKs UNLV schedule, early plans for tunnel station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Stadium Authority Board has been meeting for months and months, and not once have those meetings dipped below 30 minutes. But today was one of those rare days.

The meeting lasted 22 minutes … which was fine with everybody.

They only really had a couple of housekeeping items on the agenda, but they were important.

The UNLV Football schedule had to be approved because it was moved around with the pandemic causing chaos.

Then, there was the matter of the Boring Company — the company that’s planning to build underground tunnels around the resort corridor.

One of those stops will be at Allegiant Stadium, which the Raiders will pay for. That had to be approved.

The Raiders haven’t said where the stop will be located. They say they have options, and will study the ingress and egress before making a decision.

The work on the tunnel itself will be interesting.

“The Boring Company is going to fund the construction of the main tunnels and any organization, property, that would like to have a station and connect to those main tunnels will be responsible for the cost of building the station and those connections, which is one of the reasons they have the main tunnel as close to those stations as possible,” according to Steve Hill, chairman of the Stadium Authority Board.

“The Stadium authority itself will not be responsible for any of those costs,” Hill said. “It will be the Raiders that will bear the cost of the construction of a station.”

One of the board members said today that the route proposed by this underground Las Vegas Loop is the same route proposed in 1992. It’s taken 30 years to get the idea going.