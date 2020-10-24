Sportsbooks call audibles due to COVID-19 in NFL

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the more significant issues seven weeks into this NFL season has been teams dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. The personal part of it certainly is the most significant, but games have had to be rescheduled and lives have been disrupted.

The sportsbooks have had to adopt their own game plan, as well.

“It does make it difficult for us, you know with all these cancellations,” said Jeff Stoneback — BetMGM director of trading. “The flip side, which is kind of, you know, making a glass half full, is we get double headers on Monday nights. We get Tuesday night football. So, you got to take the good with the bad I guess.”

“It’s very exciting, number one to have Tom Brady come in here to for Sunday Night Football, the money has come in so far on Tampa Bay we open them up at three, it’s gone up to three minus 120 so you know we will be rooting for the Raiders,” Stoneback said.