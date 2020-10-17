Sports books report mixed results through NFL Week 6, but apps bring excitement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Week 6 of the NFL season. All is quiet at Allegiant Stadium as the Las Vegas Raiders are on a bye. But it’s still busy at sports books in town.

About a third of the way through the NFL season, and results have been mixed so far.

“We’ve had five weeks. Three weeks have gone for the bettors, two weeks for the books,” said Jeff Stoneback, BetMGM Director of Trading.

“Last week was our best week of the season,” he said. “It’s been a little bit rough for the books so far. But that’s what we’re in business for. If we win every time, nobody’s gonna come back.”

It’s hard to argue with that.

One of the big changes in the industry right now is the sports betting app. BetMGM has one. One of the advantages: you can bet, at home, during the game.

“The big deal about the app has been the in-game betting,” Stoneback said. “In-game betting is becoming very popular now. It’s something that’s catching on. It’s been big in Europe over the years and it’s catching on here in the United States. Even if you come home from work, Monday Night Football, and you come home in the middle of the second quarter, you can still get some action in.”

Next up for the Raiders: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs come to Allegiant Stadium. It’s a Sunday Night Football game, so that means Tom Brady’s coming to town.