Sources: Raiders will not deal Carr, but entertaining offers on Mariota

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Behind the scenes this is when the NFL deals are being made. Sometimes quietly, often not.

Reports say that the Raiders are getting interest from other teams in two of their quarterbacks, Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota. From The Athletic:

Multiple sources, including one GM, told The Athletic the Raiders’ preference is to move Marcus Mariota and keep Carr, unless someone makes them a ridiculous offer for Carr. Mariota has been mentioned as a possibility in New England, with the hope he could become for the Patriots what Ryan Tannehill has been for Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. Mariota has a $10.7 million cap hit, which is how much the Raiders can save — with no dead money — if they can deal him.

Carr is coming off back-to-back very solid years. Carr ranked 10th and 11th in ESPN’s QBR rating in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Defense has been the main problem for the Raiders, not offense. Mariota played well in the Raiders’ home game against the Chargers when he filled in for Carr after a groin injury. Carr returned the next week.

Jay Gruden, former Washington coach and Jon’s brother told The Athletic, “I never know what Jon’s gonna do. But I’d be shocked, really. The way that Derek played this year, I don’t know why he’d want to get rid of him. But who knows, if there’s another guy out there that they really, really like, it is a business at the end of the day. You got to think about not only the year coming up but the future five, six, seven years. Jon’s going to be there for the next six, seven years so he’s got to think about that as well.”

Carr seems to be a favorite of Gruden’s. He turns 30 in March and has salary cap hits of $22.1 million and $19.8 million over the remaining two years of his contract.