Source: Raiders wave of recent departures were due tax issues with the NFL franchise

Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There have been concerns in the Raiders front office over the departure of four top executives in 6 weeks, including now former president Marc Badain. It has been widely speculated that money issues was a the root of the problem. According to Mike Ozanian, Executive Editor and Co-Host and Managing Editor, Forbes SportsMoney, the problems deal with tax issues involving the $2 billion dollar Allegiant Stadium.

Breaking: Two NFL insiders have told me Raiders are facing very big tax implications from money not reported as income and this is behind departure of staff recent weeks. #Raiders https://t.co/j0E3X1CILp — Mike Ozanian (@MikeOzanian) August 19, 2021

Ozanian claims there was money not reported as income as part of the stadium project.

Allegiant Stadium was built with $750 million dollars of tax-payer revenue. That total is three times greater than any other tax burden put on U.S. residents for a football stadium.

Ozanian does not name the NFL insiders who have given him this information.

NFL author Jason Cole has reported the Raiders have hired an outside law firm to deal with some of the possible money issues and the recent fallout from the front office departures.

According to 3 sources, the Raiders have hired or are in the process of hiring an outside law firm to deal with whatever issue is at the center of at least four top executives being dismissed/leaving the team. — Jason Cole (@JasonCole62) August 5, 2021

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reports that recent issues stretch back decades with the Raiders

EXCLUSIVE: Financial irregularities uncovered in recent months by the Las Vegas Raiders played role in the exits of three executives this summer, sources tell @FOS. https://t.co/ZmflJMMxQB — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) August 19, 2021

There has been no comment on the Raiders about the recent allegations.

