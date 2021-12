Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by Jermaine Eluemunor (72), AJ Cole (6) and others after Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Six members of the Las Vegas Raiders team have been placed on the reserve/COVID list, according to the team.

“We have placed CB Casey Hayward, LB Cory Littleton, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Denzel Perryman, DT Darius Philon, and LB K.J. Wright on the Reserve/COVID-19 list,” the tweet said.

We have placed CB Casey Hayward, LB Cory Littleton, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Denzel Perryman, DT Darius Philon and LB K.J. Wright on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/UUgNx6jzrT — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 27, 2021

The players have to test negative twice to get off the list.

The Raiders’ next game is scheduled for Sunday in Indianapolis.