Season on the line as Raider prep for Colts — and 11 players on COVID list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders head to Indianapolis this weekend, and both teams have players who will most likely miss Sunday’s game due to COVID protocols.

The big news today is that there is no news — at last check — no new players on the COVID list today. But it’s still early.

Right now, the Raiders have 11 players on the COVID list, including receivers Darren Waller and Bryan Edwards. Linebackers Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton are also on the list — 5 of the 11 are starters.

Some could come off that list by Sunday’s game. The league has shortened the COVID window from 10 days to 5 days — we won’t know until game time.

Whatever happens, the Raiders need to take care of business.

So what do you think, Derek Carr? With everything that’s happened to the Raiders this year, could they win two games and make the playoffs?

“I think that’d be pretty remarkable,” Carr said.

“But it falls in line with what our plans were at the beginning of the year. And despite all the adversity, to be able to still stare your goals in the face and have an opportunity to attain them. It’s pretty cool,” he said.

“We’re not gonna lie. It is pretty cool. But none of it matters unless we, you know, take care of business on the road here against the Colts,” Carr said.

Yes Indeed, 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Colts are also fighting for a playoff spot — and they are one game ahead of the Raiders in that battle right now. After the Colts, the Raiders close out the regular season at home against the Chargers.

The Raiders and Chargers Have identical 8-7 records.