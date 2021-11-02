Ruggs crash more bad news for Las Vegas Raiders on top of Gruden, Jacobs incidents

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The crash involving Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III early Tuesday morning is the latest development as the franchise works through a tough year.

Metro police said Tuesday Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. The investigation is ongoing.

The Raiders issued a statement late Tuesday morning: “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The crash involving Ruggs comes after a Jan. 4 crash when star Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was injured when he spun his car while speeding through a tunnel at McCarran International Airport.

Jacobs was the only person involved in that crash, which occurred after the Raiders returned to Las Vegas from their final game of the 2020-2021 season against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders missed the playoffs after a strong start to the season.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jacobs cut his head when he lost control of his purple Acura in an airport tunnel at at about 4:45 a.m. Initial reports that Jacobs was charged with DUI were disputed by his lawyer, who said he performed community service and paid a $500 fine.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday, Oct. 11, after emails surfaced containing racist and homophobic language.

That was a bumpy week for the Raiders, and the National Football League as a whole.

The NFL was expecting the Raiders to move quickly when some emails were reported by the New York Times on Friday, Oct. 8. When owner Mark Davis didn’t act immediately, more emails came out.

FILE – Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the media after an NFL football practice in Henderson, Nev., in this Saturday, July 31, 2021, file photo. Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, Oct. 11, 2021, that he is stepping down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

The emails were part of an NFL investigation into the Washington Football Team, a franchise beset by accusations of sexism. The NFL fined Washington $10 million, citing sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation. Owner Daniel Snyder stepped away from involvement with the team following the NFL’s findings.

Gruden’s emails were a punch in the stomach for Black players around the league, and particularly hard to take for Raiders player Carl Nassib — the first openly gay player on an NFL roster.

Nassib was granted a “personal day” as he tried to process the situation Gruden created, according to Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders flexes while smiling during warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“We are accountable for our actions,” Mayock said in regard to Gruden’s resignation.

Many of the comments by management made it clear that Gruden was well-liked and his staff was sorry to see him leave.

Even quarterback Derek Carr struggled with Gruden’s resignation, calling him a friend but refusing to defend the remarks in the emails.

Gruden’s last game as Raiders head coach was a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, the team that got All Pro linebacker Khalil Mack from the Raiders in exchange for draft picks Gruden used to rebuild the defense. They also took Jacobs with one of those picks.

The Raiders were on a bye week last week, coming off consecutive wins since Rich Bisaccia was named interim head coach. They are currently 5-2, and face the New York Giants on the road Sunday morning.