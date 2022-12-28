LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders will be without two defensive starters, end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman, for the remainder of the season.

Each was placed on the reserve/injured list Wednesday, the team said.

Jones, signed in the offseason and expected to give the team a more dominant pass rush, left Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh with an elbow injury.

Jones, 32, a former Patriot, signed a deal worth $17 million annually with the Raiders in March. He was coming off a season of 10 1/2 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals but had 4 1/2 sacks in 15 games.

Perryman, 30, left Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury. He led the team in tackles with 83, including 14 for losses, in 12 games (11 starts).

To fill their roster spots, DE Isaac Rochell and LB Harvey Langi were signed. Rochell left the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns to join the Raiders; Langi was elevated from the Raiders’ practice squad. He was signed on Dec. 21