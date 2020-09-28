Reports: Jonathan Abram injury worse that first thought

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In the Raiders first game at Allegiant Stadium defensive back Jonathan Abram had an ugly collision with an ESPN TV cart on the sidelines. Abram was trying to tackle Saints running back Alvin Kamara when he hit the TV cart, went partially under it, and lay motionless for a solid minute. It appeared at the time that Abram only got the wind knocked out of him he got up, and continued to play. Perhaps the injuries were unseen and much worse.

Two NFL.com reporters, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Abram suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain, and a small piece of his collarbone was chipped. That collarbone chip led to internal bleeding.

#Raiders S Johnathan Abram dealt with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain… along with a small piece of his collarbone chipping off that led to internal bleeding after he crashed into television cart.



A story from me and @TomPelissero on the questions raised: https://t.co/mZsOoHpUHS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

Neither the Raiders or ESPN have had any comment about the seriousness of the injury. Abram played Sunday against the New England Patriots and appeared to be fine.

Scary scene as #Raiders safety Jonathan Abram collides with a steel cart on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/IU1nBxa3l9 — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) September 22, 2020

Pelissero said in his story:

Spokespeople for the NFL and ESPN, which broadcast Monday’s game, had no comment for this story. But sources say there has been communication in recent days between the league and ESPN, and discussions are ongoing about clarifying with the league’s broadcast partners where TV carts can be on the sideline, particularly given the unique rules surrounding COVID-19 this season that have limited the number of people on the sideline. This was also the first game at the Raiders’ new home, Allegiant Stadium, and it’s normal to review procedures thereafter.

The NFL and ESPN are reportedly reviewing their procedures with TV cameras on the sidelines, but the camera cart appeared to be behind the yellow lines laid out on the sidelines for such equipment.