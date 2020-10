LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Maurice Hurst #73 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after sacking Chase Daniel #4 of the Chicago Bears (not pictured) on the last play of the game during the match between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – According to an NFL insider, the Raiders have placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the Reserve-Covid 19 list. Adam Schefter tweeted this:

Raiders placed DT Maurice Hurst on Reserve-Covid 19 list today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2020

The Raiders have not have any major problems with Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out. Two starting offensive lineman have been out for most of the season because of injuries, Trent Brown and Richie Incognito.

The NFL has warned teams that they could forfeit games or lose draft picks if there are violations of the Covid-19 policy.