Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to reports surfacing Thursday evening, the Raiders are taking a huge hit due to repeated COVID-19 protocol violations.

The Raiders are reportedly being fined $500,000 and are losing their 6th round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Head Coach Jon Gruden was also fined $150,000 by the NFL.

Here are some violations, per source:



🏈HC Jon Gruden has not consistently worn a mask.



🏈Players attended a large indoor gathering.



🏈Team allowed an unauthorized person into its locker room after a game.



Now team has fined half million, Gruden $150k and loss of a 6th. https://t.co/tlgggkJEE9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

The fines come after repeated violations according to NFL sources.